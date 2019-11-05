Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SANCHEZ, JOSE
Age: 51
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-11-04
Scheduled Release: 2019-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PAXTON, GERALD LYNN
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIEMIEC, MERCEDES ALEXIS
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5297, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
