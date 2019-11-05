Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SANCHEZ, JOSE

Age: 51 
Address: GREELEY, CO 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2019-11-04 
Scheduled Release: 2019-11-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PAXTON, GERALD LYNN

Age: 54 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-04 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NIEMIEC, MERCEDES ALEXIS

Age: 26 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-05 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5297, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

