Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SANCHEZ, JOSE

Age: 51

Address: GREELEY, CO

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-04

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAXTON, GERALD LYNN

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIEMIEC, MERCEDES ALEXIS

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5297, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



