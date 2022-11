Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CHILDERS, LESLIE MARIE

Age: 36

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10270, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



STEWART, WESTON KYLE

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10269, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #10269, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #10269, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10269, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOYCE, ZACHARY MONTAGUE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-04

Released: 2022-11-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Tks/Veh(>39k Lbs) Exceed 75 Mph On Intrst (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10268, SURETY OR CASH, $1465, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10268, SURETY OR CASH, $1465, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10268, SURETY OR CASH, $1465, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



