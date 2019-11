Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FALL, CHRISTINA JEAN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5310, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALVEY, KAYTE MARIE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #5313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5312, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #5313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5311, CASH, $1111, Court: OTHER



BEGAY, ANTONIO AVERY

Age: 33

Address: KAYENTA, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5300, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #5301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALCOTT, BLAINE AARON

Age: 36

Address: KAYENTA, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5302, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5303, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5303, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #5304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 25

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5298, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAREY, FELICIA NIKOLE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-05

Released: 2019-11-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Alcoholic Beverage to Minors – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5309, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



