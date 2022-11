Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings



LONG, PRESTON ROY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10276, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10276, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



AVALOS, CESAR

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10275, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



GWYNN, DYLAN SCOTT

Age: 31

Address: ARANSAS PASS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10274, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CHACON, JOE ONOFRE

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 59

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10272, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GARRETT, ASHLEY MARIE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SANDOVAL, TOSHA ANN

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-11-05

Released: 2022-11-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.