Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BERNAL, LEONARD

Age: 61

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11844, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



SCHAEPERKOETTER, STACIE MARIE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11843, CASH, $855, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRAWFORD, ANDREW

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11841, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTEGA, CARLOS DANIEL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-05

Released: 2023-11-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exhibit Speed Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.