Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GRAHAM, BRANNON CHRISTOPHER

Age: 45

Address: LOS ANGELES, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEELY, KRISTIN ERIKA

Age: 46

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRASCO, JOSE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

False Imprisonment Status: PENDING, Bond: #5318, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5318, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CABRERA, JOSEPH PALACIOS

Age: 29

Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5317, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOMBERA ONTIVEROS, PABLO

Age: 45

Address: KENNEWICK, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #5316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, ANTHONY THOMAS

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-06

Released: 2019-11-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5315, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5315, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #5315, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



