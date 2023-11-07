Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-11-06

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11846, SURETY OR CASH, $2195, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



KING, CHELSEA LYNN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs Status: PENDING, Bond: #11848, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.