Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-11-06
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-09
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11846, SURETY OR CASH, $2195, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
KING, CHELSEA LYNN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11848, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.