Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-11-06 
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-09 
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11846, SURETY OR CASH, $2195, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

KING, CHELSEA LYNN

Age: 30 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-11-07 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11848, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 6

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 6

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bailey, The Rock & Jerry

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bailey, The Rock & Jerry

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

Green River Lady Wolves Win State Swimming

Green River Lady Wolves Win State Swimming