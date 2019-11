Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GREENFIELD, ROGER ALLEN

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLANTON, JUSTINE RENE

Age: 49

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #5327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERRILL, RANDI MICHELLE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5328, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely – Crash Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



STEVENS CONDUFF, CHRISTINA ANN

Age: 54

Address: ATWOOD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5326, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5326, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILITELLO, DAWN MARIE

Age: 52

Address: MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARRIOS, JOVANNY ZACARIAS

Age: 31

Address: FRESNO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOYER, ANGELA SUSAN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5324, SURETY OR CASH, $1120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5324, SURETY OR CASH, $1120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5324, SURETY OR CASH, $1120, Court: RS Municipal Court



ORTIZ CONTENO, JOAN MANUEL

Age: 31

Address: MOUNT DORA, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5322, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5322, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5322, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5322, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5322, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



