Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PAGE, AVANTE DEVAUGHN

Age: 28

Address: COLUMBUS, OH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARBONE, LORETTA J

Age: 57

Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARRY, CONNIE LOUISE

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10283, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SINGH, LAKHVIR

Age: 28

Address: BROOKLYN, NY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10284, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, GLENN RUSSEL

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-07

Released: 2022-11-07

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10282, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.