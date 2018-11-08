Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
CROUCH, MARK LEE
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOWELL, LOURIN KARL
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3253, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3253, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court
