Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-11-07
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-10
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
GRENZ, AMANDA KRISTINE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-11-07
Released: 2023-11-07
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11849, CASH, $540, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.