Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-11-07

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-10

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



GRENZ, AMANDA KRISTINE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-07

Released: 2023-11-07

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11849, CASH, $540, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.