Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-11-07 
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-10 
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

GRENZ, AMANDA KRISTINE

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-11-07 
Released: 2023-11-07 
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11849, CASH, $540, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

