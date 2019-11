Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CRAFT, TRAVIS JAMES

Age: 25

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-09

Arresting Agency: PTS

ASAD, AHMAD

Age: 31

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-09

Arresting Agency: PTS

PATTERSON, MARCUS

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-09

Arresting Agency: PTS

SANCHEZ, MANUEL

Age: 42

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-09

Arresting Agency: PTS

CONNIN, EDWARD DALE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCEACHERN, THOMASCINE M

Age: 22

Address: RICHLAND, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ADAMS, FLOYD TURNBOW

Age: 58

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5337, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VARNDELL, KRISANNE

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



BLUEMEL, STAN DAVID

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5332, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCKELVEY, BARBARA ANN

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, ASIA MARIE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HANSEN, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5338, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #5338, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5338, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Limitations on Backing – Safely – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #5338, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court



HEARY, RICHARD

Age: 27

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

SANER, JUSTIN CLEON

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-08

Released: 2019-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5330, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5331, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5331, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court



