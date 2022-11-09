Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GROBLEBE, DANIEL EUGENE
Age: 41
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEAVELL, NATHAN PAUL
Age: 40
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-11-08
Arresting Agency: UCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10288, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
SANCHEZ, CAMEAL CHARMAYNE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.