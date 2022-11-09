Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GROBLEBE, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 41

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court



MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LEAVELL, NATHAN PAUL

Age: 40

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-11-08

Arresting Agency: UCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10288, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



SANCHEZ, CAMEAL CHARMAYNE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.