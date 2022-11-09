Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GROBLEBE, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 41 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-11-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court

MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE

Age: 44 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-11-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


LEAVELL, NATHAN PAUL

Age: 40 
Address: EVANSTON, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2022-11-08 
Arresting Agency: UCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10288, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

SANCHEZ, CAMEAL CHARMAYNE

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-11-08 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

