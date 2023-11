Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9th

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SKIPPER, JAMES ELLIOTT

Age: 23

Address: LAKE CHARLES, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11855, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11854, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUST, GARRETT DRAKE

Age: 23

Address: SCOTTS BLUFF, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



MATHIS, CHARLIE

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court



MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARIN VEGA, ALEJANDRO

Age: 49

Address: AMERICAN CANYON, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11851, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.