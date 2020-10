Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

BRADY, TOBY DALE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-09-30

Scheduled Release: 2020-12-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOSSETT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-09-30

Released: 2020-09-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Signs (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7011, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: