Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

LLOYD, STEPHANIE

Age: 27
Address: POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-11
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HODDER, GRAE ALLEN

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3090, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3090, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

