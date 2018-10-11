Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
LLOYD, STEPHANIE
Age: 27
Address: POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HODDER, GRAE ALLEN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3090, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3090, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: