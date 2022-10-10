Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ULRICH, TINA L
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10176, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10177, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSON, TAWNEY
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-10-09
Released: 2022-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10175, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.