Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ULRICH, TINA L

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10176, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose Status: PENDING, Bond: #10177, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, TAWNEY

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-10-09

Released: 2022-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10175, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.