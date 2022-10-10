Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ULRICH, TINA L

Age: 45 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10176, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10177, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSON, TAWNEY

Age: 35 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-10-09 
Released: 2022-10-09 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10175, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

