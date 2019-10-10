Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BOGGS, SCOTT WILLIAM
Age: 37
Address: YUKON, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5186, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PORTILLO, DENNIS JOHN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-09
Released: 2019-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Superintendent’s Speed Zone (1-9 Mph)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRUITT, COLTON RYAN
Age: 29
Address: GARVIN, OK
Booking: 2019-10-09
Released: 2019-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
