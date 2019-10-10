Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOGGS, SCOTT WILLIAM

Age: 37 
Address: YUKON, OK 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 57 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5186, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PORTILLO, DENNIS JOHN

Age: 55 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-09 
Released: 2019-10-09 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Superintendent’s Speed Zone (1-9 Mph)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PRUITT, COLTON RYAN

Age: 29 
Address: GARVIN, OK
Booking: 2019-10-09 
Released: 2019-10-09 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

