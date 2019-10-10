Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOGGS, SCOTT WILLIAM

Age: 37

Address: YUKON, OK

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5186, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PORTILLO, DENNIS JOHN

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-10-09

Released: 2019-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Superintendent’s Speed Zone (1-9 Mph) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRUITT, COLTON RYAN

Age: 29

Address: GARVIN, OK

Booking: 2019-10-09

Released: 2019-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (BOND VIOLATION) Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



