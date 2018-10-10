Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
CHILTON, ELAINA ANN MARIE
Age: 43
Address: SPRINGFIELD, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3089, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3089, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2018-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #3087, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
DEBORTOLI, AMANDA RANEE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-09
Released: 2018-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sniffing Glue and Similar Toxic Vapors (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3086, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: