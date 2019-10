Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

DEGROAT, HARLEY DANIEL

Age: 40

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, SCOTT JAMES

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5193, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRUMPTON, ALLEN CHANDLER

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty to Give Information and Render Aid Status: PENDING, Bond: #5192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #5192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5191, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5191, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KLOCK, KENNETH RICHARD

Age: 37

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2019-10-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5188, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5188, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



