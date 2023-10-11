Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, RONALD HARMON
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-10-10
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11725, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 34
Address: YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.