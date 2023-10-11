Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, RONALD HARMON

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-10-10

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11725, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 34

Address: YUCCA VALLEY, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.