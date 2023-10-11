Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WILLIAMS, RONALD HARMON

Age: 38 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-10-10 
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-07 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11725, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 34 
Address: YUCCA VALLEY, CA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-10 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

