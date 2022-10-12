Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DREBEN, JASON DAVE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-10-11
Scheduled Release: 2022-10-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10183, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10182, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.