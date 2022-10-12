Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DREBEN, JASON DAVE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-10-11

Scheduled Release: 2022-10-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10183, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10182, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.