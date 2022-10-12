Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 12

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DREBEN, JASON DAVE

Age: 44 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2022-10-11 
Scheduled Release: 2022-10-13 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10183, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 25 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10182, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Dana Eddy

Dana Eddy

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 11

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 11