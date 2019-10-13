Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5197, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMB, KENNETH
Age: 58
Address: MANILA, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Color of Lighting Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOWRY, MAYA ELEANA
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
