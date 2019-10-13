Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON

Age: 28 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-10-12 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5197, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAMB, KENNETH

Age: 58 
Address: MANILA, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-12 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Color of Lighting Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LOWRY, MAYA ELEANA

Age: 19 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

