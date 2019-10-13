Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5197, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMB, KENNETH

Age: 58

Address: MANILA, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Color of Lighting Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOWRY, MAYA ELEANA

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



