Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DOE, JOHN

Age: 34

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11741, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KELLY, KRISTOPHER FORREST

Age: 22

Address: TAHLEQUAH, OK

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11740, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ODOM, CHRISTOPHER COLE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11738, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Shoplifting (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11739, CASH, $535, Court: GR Municipal Court



SCHILDER, SHANIA K

Age: 26

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BUCKNER, JESSICA STELLA

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-10-13

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT PR) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



CROOKS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age: 66

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FROMAN, TY LAWRENCE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-13

Released: 2023-10-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Fighting in Public (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11735, CASH, $710, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.