Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
O BRIEN, STEVEN RAY
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
PEREZ GUEVARA, INGRID VIVIANA
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3124, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAES, ROBERT DANIEL
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-10-1
Released: 2018-10-14
Type:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3123, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
