Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

O BRIEN, STEVEN RAY

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court

PEREZ GUEVARA, INGRID VIVIANA

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3124, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAES, ROBERT DANIEL

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-10-1
Released: 2018-10-14
Type:
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3123, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

