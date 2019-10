Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KAMPMAN, CLINTON LEO

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-10-13

Scheduled Release: 2019-10-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENNINGTON, STACI LYNN

Age: 44

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5201, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAIN, JENNIFER RANAE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5200, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAWS, DALLAN RICH

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5199, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5199, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5199, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5199, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VOSSLER, VICTORIA RUTH

Age: 25

Address: ELIZABETH, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5198, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5198, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5198, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: