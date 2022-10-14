Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

AGUIREE, ANTHONY

Age: 45

Address: ALPENA, AK

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-10-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

SHULTS, BRIAN LEE

Age: 36

Address: ISLAND PARK, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10190, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court



