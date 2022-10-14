Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

AGUIREE, ANTHONY

Age: 45 
Address: ALPENA, AK 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2022-10-13 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SHULTS, BRIAN LEE

Age: 36 
Address: ISLAND PARK, ID 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-13 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO

Age: 42 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-13 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10190, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

