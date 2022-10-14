Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
AGUIREE, ANTHONY
Age: 45
Address: ALPENA, AK
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-10-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SHULTS, BRIAN LEE
Age: 36
Address: ISLAND PARK, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10190, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.