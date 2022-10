Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LINCOLN, LINSEY RENE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10199, SURETY OR CASH, $1570, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEWIS, ROSANN REEN

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POTTON, THOMAS LANCE

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-14

Arresting Agency: GAPD

Charges:

Shoplifting Status: PENDING, Bond: #10197, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



NELSON, TAWNEY

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-10-14

Scheduled Release: 2022-10-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10195, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court



THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 60

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking: 2022-10-14

Released: 2022-10-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10196, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LOGAN, JADEN NAUTICA

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-14

Released: 2022-10-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10194, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



