Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

DEBAUN, JOELIN BELLE

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #5205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YEAGER, ROBERT W

Age: 36

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-15

Arresting Agency: NWS

THOMSON, TAMARA RACHELLE

Age: 21

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-15

Arresting Agency: NWS

