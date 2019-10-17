Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court



EMERY, STEVEN MICHAEL

Age: 38

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARCHULETA, ANDREA

Age: 32

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



