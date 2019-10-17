Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
EMERY, STEVEN MICHAEL
Age: 38
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARCHULETA, ANDREA
Age: 32
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
