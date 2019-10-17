Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

Lindsay Malicoate
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Flashing Signals – Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

EMERY, STEVEN MICHAEL

Age: 38 
Address: RELIANCE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-16 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ARCHULETA, ANDREA

Age: 32 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-10-16 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

