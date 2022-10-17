Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MARX, CODY RAY
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
AIMONE, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10202, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.