Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARX, CODY RAY

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-16 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

AIMONE, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age: 37 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-16 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10202, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Chris Sutton – I

Chris Sutton – I

RECRUITING: Firefighters for Sweetwater County Fire District #1

RECRUITING: Firefighters for Sweetwater County Fire District #1

[FREE Webinar] Estate and Legacy Planning: How to Keep Your Family Out of Court and Conflict

[FREE Webinar] Estate and Legacy Planning: How to Keep Your Family Out of Court and Conflict

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 16

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 16