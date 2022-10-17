Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARX, CODY RAY

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



AIMONE, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs Status: PENDING, Bond: #10202, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.