Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VANARSDOL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11769, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2023-10-18

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



JONES, TYLER ALLEN

Age: 31

Address: SNELLVILLE, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Discharging Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #11766, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.