Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VANARSDOL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-19 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11769, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE

Age: 38 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2023-10-18 
Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

  • Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

JONES, TYLER ALLEN

Age: 31 
Address: SNELLVILLE, GA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-18 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Discharging Firearm
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11766, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

