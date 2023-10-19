Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VANARSDOL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11769, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2023-10-18
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
- Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
JONES, TYLER ALLEN
Age: 31
Address: SNELLVILLE, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Discharging Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11766, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.