Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

OSBORNE, TYSON DELOY

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-10-18

Scheduled Release: 2019-10-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENNINGTON, STACI LYNN

Age: 44

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court



DAVIS, HARLEY RAY

Age: 29

Address: LAKEWOOD, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-18

Arresting Agency: NWS

DURAN, JUAN P

Age: 32

Address: WILLITS, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



