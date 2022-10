Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOCH, SARAH RENEE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – 1 Side Only Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LATIMER, CAMERON BRETT

Age: 45

Address: RIVERTON, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-10-18

Arresting Agency: NWS

ROLES, ALAN M

Age: 39

Address: WESTON, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #10210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BON, BRIAN KEITH

Age: 39

Address: DELAND, FL

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2022-10-18

Arresting Agency: UCSO

Charges:

Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree – Actor >= 16, Victim <13 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LASTER, KAILEE SHEA

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, HAROLD CHARLES

Age: 53

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10208, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.