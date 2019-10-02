Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MAHEU, GARRETT WAYNE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRIEDMAN, ERIC J

Age: 45

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MASON, SAGE JOHN

Age: 29

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

SMITH, LARRY WAYNE

Age: 47

Address: BULOXI, MS

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

