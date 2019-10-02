Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
MAHEU, GARRETT WAYNE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FRIEDMAN, ERIC J
Age: 45
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
MASON, SAGE JOHN
Age: 29
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SMITH, LARRY WAYNE
Age: 47
Address: BULOXI, MS
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
