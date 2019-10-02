Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
1.0K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAHEU, GARRETT WAYNE

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-01 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FRIEDMAN, ERIC J

Age: 45 
Address: DENVER, CO 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-10-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

MASON, SAGE JOHN

Age: 29 
Address: EVANSTON, WY 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-10-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SMITH, LARRY WAYNE

Age: 47 
Address: BULOXI, MS 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-10-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR