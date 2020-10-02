Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

PIERCE, COLLIN ROY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUGHES, CHANTELLE NICOLE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LENHARDT, KIMBERLY SUZANNE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, TORRENCE CHRISTOPHER

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-10-01 Scheduled Release: 2020-10-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITING, TONYA MARIE

Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #7013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: