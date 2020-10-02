#BugleBattle Friday, Oct 02, 2020

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

PIERCE, COLLIN ROY

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-10-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HUGHES, CHANTELLE NICOLE

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-10-01 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LENHARDT, KIMBERLY SUZANNE

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-10-01 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ, TORRENCE CHRISTOPHER

Age: 44 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2020-10-01 Scheduled Release: 2020-10-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WHITING, TONYA MARIE

Age: 20 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-10-01 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

