Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Booking
PIERCE, COLLIN ROY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUGHES, CHANTELLE NICOLE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LENHARDT, KIMBERLY SUZANNE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, TORRENCE CHRISTOPHER
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-01 Scheduled Release: 2020-10-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITING, TONYA MARIE
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: