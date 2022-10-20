Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUIZ, ANN MARIE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #10216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMPSON, CODY BYRON

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense

PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



FLETCHER, JENIFER VICTORIA

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-10-19

Released: 2022-10-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.