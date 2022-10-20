Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RUIZ, ANN MARIE

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Assault
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SIMPSON, CODY BYRON

Age: 37 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense

PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN

Age: 41 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

FLETCHER, JENIFER VICTORIA

Age: 39 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-10-19 
Released: 2022-10-19 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

