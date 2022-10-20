Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUIZ, ANN MARIE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Assault
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMPSON, CODY BYRON
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
FLETCHER, JENIFER VICTORIA
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-10-19
Released: 2022-10-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.