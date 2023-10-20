Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11774, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11773, CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11771, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
MAES EKKER, ALLYN RAE
Age: 19
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Underage Consumption
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
KALOGRIS, MARK ALEXANDER
Age: 67
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disturbing the Peace (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11770, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.