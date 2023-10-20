Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11774, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11773, CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11771, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



MAES EKKER, ALLYN RAE

Age: 19

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court

Underage Consumption Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court



KALOGRIS, MARK ALEXANDER

Age: 67

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disturbing the Peace (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11770, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.