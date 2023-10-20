Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-20 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11774, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11773, CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES

Age: 24 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-19 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11771, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

MAES EKKER, ALLYN RAE

Age: 19 
Address: SUPERIOR, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-19 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Underage Consumption
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court

KALOGRIS, MARK ALEXANDER

Age: 67 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-19 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disturbing the Peace (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11770, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

