Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

BAROUCH, JESSE SHEA

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disturbing the Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #5221, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROGERS, BRITTNEY LANAY

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5219, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5219, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5219, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5219, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court



JAKOBITZ, DEREK RAY

Age: 44

Address: FORT SMITH, AR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5220, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GRAYSON, LAWRENCE L

Age: 36

Address: INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5218, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5218, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5218, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5218, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VANGUILDER, JASMINE NICOLE

Age: 33

Address: LAKEWOOD, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #5217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SLOAN, JOSH JAMES

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5215, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



MEANS, BRITNEY MARIE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PERICH, REUBEN JAMES

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #5213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



