Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

LIPARI, JUDY ANN

Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-10-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-10-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HUGHES, DAVID MICHAEL

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-19
Released: 2018-10-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Careless Driving with Accident (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3150, CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

