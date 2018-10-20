Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
LIPARI, JUDY ANN
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-10-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-10-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUGHES, DAVID MICHAEL
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-19
Released: 2018-10-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Careless Driving with Accident (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3150, CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
