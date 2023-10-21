Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #11776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REAY, JESSE LEE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-20

Released: 2023-10-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.