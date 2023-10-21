Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REAY, JESSE LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-20
Released: 2023-10-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.