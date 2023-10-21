Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN

Age: 50 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-20 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-20 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

REAY, JESSE LEE

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-20 
Released: 2023-10-20 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

