Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

FOSTER, JAMES MORGAN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5226, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5225, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Cour



BOYER, ERIC MICHAEL

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, JEFFREY M

Age: 37

Address: MADISON, WI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



