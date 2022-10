Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

RANEY, CONOR ADAM

Age: 32

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10227, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10227, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



WELFL, GARY DEAN

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #10225, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



GILBERT, BRANDI NICOLE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10226, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LONG STEPHENSON, RUSTI JEAN

Age: 29

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10228, CASH, $604, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



MAY, SHAWNEE JO

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SPLIT SENTENCE

Booking Date: 2022-10-21

Scheduled Release: 2022-12-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



