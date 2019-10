Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MILLER, BENJAMEN TYLER

Age: 39

Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUTTO, MARK ALLAN

Age: 55

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #5232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #5232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-10-22

Scheduled Release: 2019-10-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5231, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



PORTILLO, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5230, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



THORNOCK, TRAVIS GREGORY

Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOROTHY, SHEALENE KELLIE

Age: 29

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5228, CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court



KATTAN, AMBERLEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-10-22

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENNINGTON, STACI LYNN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5227, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



