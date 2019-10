Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PATTERSON, MARCUS

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KAMPMAN, CLINTON LEO

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5238, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHAY, WILLIAM EVERETT

Age: 50

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, BRANDI MARIE

Age: 34

Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5235, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, AARON MICHAEL

Age: 28

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5234, CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5234, CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5234, CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5234, CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5234, CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court



