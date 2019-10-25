Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
