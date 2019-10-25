Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



