Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 25

Lindsay Malicoate
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO

Age: 65 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

