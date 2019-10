Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRIGGS, BILLY RAY

Age: 56

Address: MACOMB, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTIN, JOSE DEJESUS

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRUNZ, KEVIN MICHAEL

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5254, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



CRAIG, OWEN GLENN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL

Age: 32

Address: RED BLUFF, CA

Booking: 2019-10-26

Released: 2019-10-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5250, CASH, $390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



