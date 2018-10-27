Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 27

By
News Desk
-
2.5K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

IBARA SOLARIO, ABSOLON

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3189, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

GOSSETT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3190, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3190, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOCKADAY, LANCE GENE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3188, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

MORALES, MANUEL

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3187, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

OCANA, DYLAN REID

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3185, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

PERKINS, JAMES KEVIN

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HYNE, JOSEPH

Age: 18
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: NWS

WILSON, EDWARD

Age: 44
Address: MAGNA, UT
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: NWS

TROSPER, ARIANNA KRISTEN

Age: 28
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: NWS

DURNING, JESSICA RUTH

Age: 38
Address: ATWATER, CA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: NWS

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR