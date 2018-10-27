Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
IBARA SOLARIO, ABSOLON
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3189, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GOSSETT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3190, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3190, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOCKADAY, LANCE GENE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3188, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORALES, MANUEL
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3187, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
OCANA, DYLAN REID
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3185, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
PERKINS, JAMES KEVIN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HYNE, JOSEPH
Age: 18
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
WILSON, EDWARD
Age: 44
Address: MAGNA, UT
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
TROSPER, ARIANNA KRISTEN
Age: 28
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
DURNING, JESSICA RUTH
Age: 38
Address: ATWATER, CA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
