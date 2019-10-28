Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MEREDITH, TRACY DIANNA
Age: 68
Address: AUBURN, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Assault
- Status: , Bond: #5258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSEN, HOPE MARIE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-27
Released: 2019-10-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5257, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL COLVIN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-27
Released: 2019-10-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5256, SURETY OR CASH, $1190, Court: RS Municipal Court
