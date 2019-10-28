Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MEREDITH, TRACY DIANNA

Age: 68 
Address: AUBURN, WA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Assault
    • Status: , Bond: #5258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSEN, HOPE MARIE

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-27 
Released: 2019-10-27 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5257, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL COLVIN

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-27 
Released: 2019-10-27 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5256, SURETY OR CASH, $1190, Court: RS Municipal Court

