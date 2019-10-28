Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MEREDITH, TRACY DIANNA

Age: 68

Address: AUBURN, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Assault Status: , Bond: #5258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSEN, HOPE MARIE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-10-27

Released: 2019-10-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5257, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL COLVIN

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-10-27

Released: 2019-10-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5256, SURETY OR CASH, $1190, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: