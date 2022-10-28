Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10247, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10247, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.