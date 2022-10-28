Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
THESING, THOMAS JOHN
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10247, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10247, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.