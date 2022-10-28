Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 60 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10247, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10247, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 27

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 27

Cowboys Seek to Extend Win Streak Against Hawaii

Cowboys Seek to Extend Win Streak Against Hawaii

RECRUITING: Firefighters for Sweetwater County Fire District #1

RECRUITING: Firefighters for Sweetwater County Fire District #1

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 26

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 26